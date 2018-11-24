Flamenco aces to perform show at Holloway venue

Enjoy a flamenco show entitled Alma Gitana at Holloway’s Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, on Saturday, December 1, from 7.30pm.

Alma Gitana (‘Gipsy Soul’) brings you the passion of flamenco music and dance in an unforgettable show.

Come and see four Spanish artists whose connection and power on stage leave audiences in awe - the fantastic guitar of Andres Garcia, the marvellous voice of Javier Moreno and the rhythms of cajon percussionist Demi Garcia all feed the inspirational dancing of Lourdes Fernandez, whose captivating movements and highly technical ‘zapateado’ (percussive) footwork leaves you holding your breath.

Having quickly earned a strong reputation in the flamenco and world music scenes, with sell-out shows and rave reviews and testimonials about the group’s passionate and intense performances, this fantastic weave of traditional flamenco and Mexican and Cuban music brings true ‘duende’ - a heightened state of emotion, expression and authenticity - to the stage.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £11 (standard) / £7.50 (under 16) and are available from the box office on 01773 856545.

Online is booking available at tickersource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall.