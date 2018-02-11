Flowerpot hosts tributes at the double

Diio and Saxonized will be performing in a double tribute gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, February 19.

This performance at the King Street venue will be a tribute to Ronnie James Dio and Saxon.

Diio (pictured) is a tribute to the great Ronnie James Dio, formed of some of the UK’s top tribute musicians from bands including Sack Sabbath, Hi On Maiden and Hell Bent For Priest.

Playing the very best of Dio, including all the greatest songs from his solo albums and the classics of Black Sabbath and Rainbow.

Saxonized are the only Saxon tribute band from the UK. Their setlist comprises classic Saxon tunes from the 80s and 90s and beyond such as Denim and Leather, Wheels of Steel, Forever Free, Never Surrender, Ride like the wind, Rock and Roll Gypsy, Strong Arm of The Law, The Eagle Has Landed, Motorcycle Man, Battalions of Steel, Rock the Nations, Dogs of War, Battering Ram. plus many more.

With their strongest line-up ever, Saxonized are making their presence known on the tribute circuit gaining rave reviews wherever they play.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk