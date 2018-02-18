Folk ace is heading for Guildhall gig

editorial image

Fans of folk won’t want to miss out on Scottish songwriter Kris Drever’s gig at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Monday, April 23.

Kris celebrated a decade of critical and commercial success last year by winning both BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of The Year 2017 and Best Original Track 2017 (for his song If Wishes Were Horses) at BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

At the Guildhall Theatre, Kris will be performing a ‘best of’ set featuring all the key songs from his first decade and some new material played live for the first time.

Tickets are available for £16.25.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk