Four fine works in Derby Concert Orchestra’s cathedral performance

Don’t miss a fantastic and varied quartet of pieces in the next performance from Derby Concert Orchestra.

It will be taking place at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 3, starting at 3pm.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple, the concert will feature Dvorak’s charming Scherzo Capriccioso, Sibelius’s moody Scene With Cranes, Rimsky-Korsakov’s colourful Capriccio Espagnol and Tchaikovsky’s final masterpiece, his Symphony No 6, the ‘Pathetique’.

Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions) while under 16s get in free with aan dult.

They are available from Foulds Music, orchestra members, on the door and www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk