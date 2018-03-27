George Michael tribute show keeps the faith

Get ready for an unforgettable evening which honours a much-missed global superstar.

Fastlove - a tribute to George Michael is a show packed with crowd-pleasing anthems, from Careless Whisper to Jesus To A Child, from Freedom to Faith.

Up to his untimely death, George as a solo artist had sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

He soared to popularity in the 1980s in Wham producing well known hits such as Club Tropicana, Freedom and Careless Whisper, before moving onto launching his solo career in 1987.

Relive the passion, the flair and the sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation at Buxton Opera House on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £27. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

