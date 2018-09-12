Get your tickets for Belper gig by folk aces Talisk

Talisk will be in action at The Old King’s Head in Belper on Saturday, October 27.

Winners of the 2017 MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards’ Folk Band Of The Year, 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Young Folk Award and nominees of the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award, Talisk are one of the fastest rising bands on the UK folk scene in recent years.

Mohsen Amini (concertina), Hayley Keenan (fiddle) and Graeme Armstrong (guitar) create a captivating, energetic and dynamic sound that, in just a couple of years, has earned them multiple award wins, unwavering nationwide media praise, and standing ovations far and wide.

In addition to their collective titles, Amini was the 2016 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, and is now the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Musician of the Year, adding to a trophy cabinet that far belies their years.

So too does their touring history, though, with appearances at world-leading festivals including the Cambridge Folk Festival, Denmark’s Tønder, Celtic Colours in Cape Breton, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention and Celtic Connections, as well as countless others alongside live sessions on both BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio Scotland’s flagship folk programmes.

With further tours and showcases throughout Europe and the US on the horizon, theirs is a star firmly, and rapidly, on the ascent.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15, available at http://black-dog-radio.com/talisk-live--in-belper--27-10-18