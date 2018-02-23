Get your tickets for Heanor singing star Andy’s Derby Theatre concert

Talented singer Andy Quinn will be giving a concert at Derby Theatre on May 5, from 7pm, and tickets are now on sale.

Heanor’s Andy found fame in December 2016 when he appeared on BBC’s Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show in the ‘unexpected star’ slot.

He works as a full-time firefighter in Nottingham and an on-call firefighter locally at Heanor for Derbyshire Fire Service but in his spare time he performs in local theatre and concerts in and around the county.

Andy’s new album is expected to be released in time for the concert. The eagerly-awaited gig will feature songs from the forthcoming album, which will include a variety of musical theatre numbers both traditional and modern, from the likes of Les Miserables (Stars, Bring Him Home), Chess (Anthem), South Pacific (Younger than Springtime), Company (Being Alive) through to the likes of Godspell (Beautiful City) Love Never Dies (Til I Hear You Sing) Evita (High Flying Adored) and Dear Evan Hanson (For Forever, Waving Through A Window).

The concert at Derby Theatre will feature guests who Andy has shared the stage with a number of times in Derbyshire over recent years. These will be Sara Evans-Bolger and Hilary Leam (who are also recording an ensemble number on the album with Andy called A New World) and Davron Hicks, another male lead from the Derbyshire theatre scene.

Musical director is Jonathan Francis, who has also arranged the music for the album and will be bringing members from his youth theatre school, the Chesterfield Studios, who will also be joining us for a few numbers.

At the concert, there will be solos by Andy from the album and support will come from the guests in a mixture of duets, solos and ensemble pieces.

Tickets to see Andy Quinn in concert are £15 (£12.50 concessions) and are available by calling the box office on 01332 593939.