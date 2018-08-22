Friday, August 24

Bravado. A tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jayrar. Acoustic soloist. Beer festival. Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Alan and Vanessa Stapleton. Gig in aid of chemotherapy ward, Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Ritzys Bar, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Gate Inn, North Wingfield.

Gary Hall. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James Jeffrey. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Charlie Grace. Crown and Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Lisha Marie. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Wane Marcus. Clowne & District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.

Dark Lightning. White Lion, Heeley, Sheffield.

Saturday, August 25

No Danger (1.30pm), Steve Cresswell (2.30pm), Nick McCann (3.25), Chelle (4.15pm), The Dawning (5pm), Andy Lee (5.45pm), Steam Kittens (6.30pm), TBC (7.20pm), LJJ (8.20pm), Creatures of Habit (9.15pm). Ripley Music Festival fundraiser. The Holly Bush, Marehay, Ripley.

ziPt. The Nelson, Middleton by Wirksworth 3.30pm, followed by Nags Head, Newbold, Chesterfield, at night.

Rapture. Classic rock band. Beer festival. Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lightning. Blue Bell, Bolsover.

The Amplifires. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Top Gun. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Soul In Motion. Soul and Motown music. Brimington Social Club.

Whiskey Bob Shaker. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Steve Parkes. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Martin Gregory. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Road, Alfreton.

Lina. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Amanda Harry. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Anthony Parsons. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

L’il Jim. The Honeycombe, Ladybank Road, Mickleover, Derby.

Matt Franklyn. Enterprise Sports and Social Club, Ilkeston.

Reuben James. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Sunday, August 26

Fahrenheit (12non), After Hours (1pm), The Suffrajetz (2pm), Local Heroes (3pm), Angry Jesters (4pm), Firecracker Vida (5pm), Metropolis (6pm), Nitro Glitz (7pm), Tin Man (8pm), The Zedz (9pm). Charity gig in aid of RSPCA Chesterfield branch, Muscular Dystrophy and Weston Park Hospital. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Grousefest. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Brooklands Club, Maltby at 3pm followed by Industry, Chesterfield, at 8.30pm.

ziPt. Pear Tree, Ripley, 5pm start, followed by Miners Arms, Alfreton, 8pm start.

Rachel and Brandon host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild. Old Hall Hotel, Hope.

Patawawa. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Aiden Jay. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Scandal. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Vikki Rosina. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Monday, August 27

Chesterfield Jam Machine. Outdoor performance.. The Neptune,Chesterfield, afternoon.

Past Masters. Butchers Arms, Brimington, 4pm start.

7 Day Weekend. Ark Tavern, Brimington, 5pm start.

Dark Lightning. Nags Head, Clowne.

Wednesday, August 29

Look Twice. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Dave Onions. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Billy Leonard. Country ‘n’ Western artist. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Club, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.