Hits galore as Slade UK play tribute gig in Derby

Slade UK perform their tribute to Slade at The Flowerpot in Derby on Wednesday, December 20.

Since arriving on the tribute scene as Slyde Alive, Slade UK have left fans openmouthed with the accuracy of their show.

Once thought impossible, Slade UK recreate the experience of a real Slade show with all the power of the original band. Once seen, never forgotten.

Relive a time when Noddy and the lads were the best live rock and roll band in the world.

Highlights so far include being chosen to open for the legendary Roy Wood of Wizzard on his 2013 Christmas tour, appearing on the main stage of Tribfest 2014, meeting Don Powell and finding out Noddy Holder himself approves.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: TJ Finch