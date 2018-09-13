Hits galore as Wham! tribute show comes to Buxton soon

The Best of Wham! is a brand new show coming to the Buxton Opera House on Sunday, September 23, at 7.30pm.

Featuring the best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie, with sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and a live band, The Best of Wham! includes all the hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

This brand new concert show stars Ben Evans, performing as George Michael. Ben started his career at the age of eight performing in roles including Gavroche in Les Miserables, both the roles of Oliver and The Artful Dodger in Oliver! His career has continued with appearances in a host of TV programmes including lead roles in: Casualty, Teachers, Waking The Dead and most notably, creating the role of Charlie Jenkins in BBC Wales hit comedy High Hopes, which he starred in for six seasons and further West End performances that include Mamma Mia! as well as the role of Sam Wise Gamgee in The Lord Of The Rings.

With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, The Best of Wham! is an authentic musical journey that truly recaptures the full Wham! experience. This non-stop 80s party will get audiences singing and dancing to all the greatest hits including Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom and I’m your Man.

For more, call the box office on 01298 72190.