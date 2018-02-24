Hits galore in Shadows tribute at the Guildhall

Derby’s Guildhall Theatre plays host to a gig on Thursday, March 29, by The Bootleg Shadows.

Anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s - and enjoys a few laughs on the way – will enjoy this tribute show.

Performing a unique tribute that has audiences humming the tunes and doing the Shadows famous ‘walk’ long after they have left the theatre, Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks take the audience on a tour of the Shadows career from 1960 up until the early 80s.

Tickets for The Bootleg Shadows are available for £20.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.