The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back and can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Monday, February 5, and Tuesday, February 6.

Using original film footage and a full live band performing all of the hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Homeward Bound and many more, this is a show that is not to be missed.

Tickets are priced at £21.50.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.