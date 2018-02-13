Irish music to the fore with Derby Concert Band performance

Derby Concert Band’s Celtic Festival concert is on Saturday, March 17, at 7.30pm at Landau Forte College, Fox Street, Derby.

Mark St Patrick’s Day with Irish favourites such as Danny Boy, The Irish Washerwoman and music from Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, plus more contemporary Irish-related music including Mustang Sally, You Raise Me Up and music from Titanic.

Tickets are available from Foulds music shop on Irongate in Derby, or from any band member, or at the door.

Further information about the band and future dates can be found at www.derbyconcertband.co.uk and www.facebook.com/DerbyConcertBand