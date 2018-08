Canadian guitarist Joey Landreth will be showing his musical prowess when he plays in Derby,

He is touring in support of his single Forgiveness.

Joey went solo two years ago, having won awards with his older brother in The Bros Landreth.

Throughout his early teens and twenties he worked as a side man playing music across genres from gospel to country.

Catch Joey at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 4. Tickets £12; to book, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk