More great bands added to line-up for Indietracks Festival

Amber Arcades, Gwenno, Spinning Coin, Tigercats, Colour Me Wednesday and Tinsel Heart are among 24 artists and DJs added to the Indietracks 2018 line up.

They will join artists already announced for this year’s festival, including British Sea Power, Honeyblood, The Lovely Eggs, Dream Wife, Girl Ray, Sacred Paws, Darren Hayman, Even As We Speak and Anna Burch.

Other artists joining the bill are Linda Guilala, Best Praxis, Ex-Vöid, Sugar Rush!, Mighty Kids, Happy Spendy, Worst Place, Marlaena Moore, Tim the Mute, Navina, Rafa Skam and All Ashore!.

In addition, the festival will have late night entertainment from Asking For A Friend DJs, Bum Notes karaoke with Ruby Waters, Des Was A Bowie Fan DJs, Passionate Necking DJs, Recordsville Social DJs and Time Machine Disco DJs.

This year’s festival takes place on the weekend of July 27-29 at a picturesque 1950s steam railway at the Midland Railway, Butterley, near Ripley.

It is a celebration of independent, creative and DIY pop music, with bands playing across the heritage steam railway site, including its main outdoor stage, in a locomotive shed, a tin tabernacle and on the steam trains themselves.

Cheaper early bird tickets are available until Sunday, May 13, from www.indietracks.co.uk as is a full list of who’s playing at this year’s event.