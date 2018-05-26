Motown fans are going to love this magical show

Derby LIVE invites music fans to Derby Arena for the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show arrives on Friday, June 29.

Seen by more than one million people all over the world, this show offers udiences 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

Tickets are available for £29 and can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk