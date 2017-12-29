Mozart in the spotlight at Buxton concert

If you enjoyed Handel’s Messiah at the inaugural concert of the Kinder Adult Chorus last January then you are in for another treat on January 7 when the chorus returns with Mozart’s Requiem and Vespers.

Mozart composed more than 600 works in his lifetime including many choral pieces, and is among one of the most enduringly popular classical composers of all time.

The Requiem is particularly famous for the fact that it was unfinished at the time of his death in 1791 at the tragically young age of 35.

Ninety choristers from across the High Peak and East Cheshire, together with professional singers and musicians from the Halle and BBC will fill the Buxton Opera house with the fabulous sounds of Mozart.

Director Joyce Ellis said: “We were thrilled that Messiah was so well received and this inspired the chorus to sing again. We are looking forward to bringing these beautiful & uplifting pieces which fill your heart with joy back to the Opera House.”

Tickets are available from the Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo credit: Martin Hughes