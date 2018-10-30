Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers beat a path to Derbyshire

Sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes will be all wrapped up in a display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge drums. Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 3 as part of their autumn tour.

Renowned as Europe’s leading taiko drum group and formed 24 years ago, Mugenkyo have just launched their sixth album “Way of the Drum” and have also released three concert DVDs. They have performed at the Brit Awards and at Last Night of the Proms.

Tickets to see their live show in Chesterfield cost £22.50 (adult) or £13 (child). Call 01246 345222 or click here