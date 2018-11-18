Music talent will lend support to Big Giving Gig in Belper

Don’t miss The Big Giving Gig, coming soon to Belper.

This will be an an evening of music on November 29, starting at 7.30pm, organised by Derwent Valley On Demand, Hope For Belper and the Lion Hotel in the town, to support local charities.

To gain admission, simply donate tinned food (particularly puddings, pies, mild curries and chilli con carne), UHT milk and toiletries such as shampoo, or hats, scarves, gloves, fleeces, jackets, single size bedding, blankets and pillowcases.

Organiser James Oldrini explained: “It is a time of year for giving and a time to help people who are homeless.

“Belper people are incredibly generous and we hope that will be reflected on the evening.”

The evening will be filled with local musical talent. Phil Doleman will be featuring tracks from his latest album Skin and Bone, while Sue McFarlane, Emzae and Simply Mel complete the bill.

“We are very grateful to the musicians for giving their time. They all agreed to take part without any hesitation,” said James Oldrini.