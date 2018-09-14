New Mills to host top string players in concert later this month

Northern Chamber Orchestra soloists will perform Haydn, Debussy and Beethoven in a concert taking place at Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills, on Saturday, September 22, starting at 7.30pm.

The string musicians from the Northern Chamber Orchestra have added a warm up show in New Mills, in advance of the orchestra’s new season which begins in Manchester on Friday, September 28.

The orchestra’s artistic director Nicholas Ward (violin) leads Simon Gilks (violin), Richard Muncey (viola) and Jennifer Langridge (cello) in a performance of some of the finest pieces in the string quartet repertoire.

The concert opens with Haydn’s G major String Quartet, full of cleverness and wit, and is followed by Debussy’s only composition for string quartet, the G minor.

Concluding the concert is Beethoven’s String Quartet in A Minor, a work of epic scale and transcendent beauty.

Formed in the late 1960s, the Northern Chamber Orchestra is one of the country’s top chamber orchestras, and this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The orchestra holds its main concert season in Macclesfield’s Heritage Centre, is the Orchestra in Association at Manchester’s Stoller Hall, and also performs regularly in Buxton and other venues around the North of England.

Tickets for the concert in New Mills are available now from the Northern Chamber Orchestra website and are priced at £15. For more information, visit www.ncorch.co.uk.