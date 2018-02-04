Orphy and co to create great vibes at Derby Jazz concert

Derby Jazz will be showcasing leading vibraphonist Orphy Robinson at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on Friday, February 9, at 8pm.

The Orphy Robinson Allstars will be performing a concert called the Bobby Hutcherson Songbook, in tribute to the late, great American vibes player.

From being a founder member of the Jazz Warriors to his critically acclaimed duo Black Top, Orphy has always pushed at the boundaries of new music. Under 16s are entitled to free entry with a paying adult.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 255800 or for more details you can go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk