Pomegranate visit for Private Peaceful

Scamp Theatre’s UK touring production of Private Peaceful by Michael Morpurgo is coming to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 19-20.

The tour follows a highly successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Commemorating the 100th year anniversary of the end of World War I, Scamp Theatre’s award-winning production is full of vivid detail and dramatic narrative, superbly brought to life by Andy Daniel.

Directed by Simon Reade, Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. During the night he looks back at his short but joyful past growing up in rural Devon - his exciting first days at school, the accident in the forest that killed his father, his adventures with Molly the love of his life, and the battles and injustices of war that brought him to the front line.

Former Children’s Laureate Michael Morpurgo’s inspiration came from a visit to a museum in Ypres where he was shocked to discover that 306 young soldiers were court-martialed and shot for cowardice during the First World War – two of them simply for falling asleep at their posts.

In 2006, the British Government finally granted posthumous pardons to those shot at dawn for cowardice or desertion. Private Peaceful seeks to honour these men and their families.

Private Peaceful is both a compelling love story and a deeply moving account of a soldier’s life in World War I.

Andy Daniel commented: ”It is such a privilege to be coming back to perform in Private Peaceful. Tommo is such a joyful character and playing him again feels like saying hello to an old, dear friend. The piece itself is incredibly special and it is so important that we continue finding ways to educate and enlighten the younger generation about the horrors and hardships of WW1, something I think this show definitely does. Having said that, it is also a great piece for adults and I really think it is both relevant and engaging for audiences of all ages.”

Tickets are available from chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/peaceful or by calling 01246 345 222.