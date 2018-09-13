Return Matlock visit for Coco and the Butterfields

CoCo and the Butterfields will be in action on Friday, September 21, at Matlock Town Football Club.

The infectious and colourful CoCo and the Butterfields have been invited back after their last show. They went down a storm last time and are back by popular demand.

They call themselves an indie pop band, a genre combining folk, pop and hip hop or what might be called electro-folk-pop, and they hail from Canterbury.

They are a highly original band with an infectious energy, yet the atmosphere is intimate and popular with audiences of all ages. Their uniquely style of music transcends genre.

CoCo and the Butterfields say they are on a mission to bring people from all backgrounds together, to have a good time and they certainly put on a colourful show.

The band consists of Canterbury buskers Tomas Twyman (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Dulcima Showan (vocals, violin), Jamie Smith (keyboards), Patrick Channon (bass) and “Handsome” Rob Wicks (guitar).

For more details, go to www.peakconcerts.co.uk