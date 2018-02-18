Squeeze legend speaks out on new tour

Squeeze stalwart and Ivor Novello winning songwriter Chris Difford is bringing his tour to The Flowerpot on March 15.

The show will see him read from his recent autobiography and regale the audience with stories from his time in one of the most successful British bands, and all this is alongside a special acoustic set.

Chris Difford is a rare breed. As a member of one of London’s best-loved bands, the Squeeze co-founder has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Labelled With Love, Hourglass and Tempted. Despite the fact that Chris has helped soundtrack so many fans’ lives since his first release in 1977, the passion for innovation and love of playing still drives him to carry on writing rather than sit back and admire his handiwork.

March sees Chris on tour with Boo Hewerdine on his extensive Some Fantastic Acoustic Book Tour.

For more, see www.chrisdifford.com