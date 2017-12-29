Talented duo to give recital in Buxton

James Girling and Charlotte Badham will be performing a recital from 1pm on Friday, January 5, at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre.

This is the latest in the Friday lunchtime recitals by students from Manchester’s internationally renowned Royal Northern College of Music.

This year, Charlotte was part of the Young Artists Programme at the internationally renowned Buxton Opera Festival where she appeared in the chorus of Verdi’s Macbeth. Recital and the concert platform is a passion of Charlotte’s and she is currently working with the guitarist James Girling, with whom she performed arrangements of Hispanic songs at St Paul’s Church (Covent Garden) last year.

In 2016 James won the RNCM Gold Medal Competition, the conservatoire’s most prestigious award, as a result of which he gave his Wigmore Hall debut recital on classical guitar in March 2017.

James Girling and Charlotte Badham appear by kind permission of the RNCM.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01298 72190.