The Drifters turn back time at Buxton Opera House on Easter Sunday

Superstar harmony group The Drifters will be airing their hits from the past six decades at Buxton Opera House on Easter Sunday.

The legendary group has previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits including: Saturday Night At The Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

This line-up has been hand-picked by Tina Treadwell herself - president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

Details: Tickets £28.50-£30. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

