Three of the best in Buxton from Russian ballet aces

The acclaimed Russian State Ballet of Siberia and Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet will be performing a trio of classics at Buxton Opera House from January 4-6.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

The soloists and corps de ballet are exceptional, delighting audiences with their breathtaking physical ability and beautiful costumes as each storyline unfolds to the live accompaniment of the orchestra.

The company comprises over 40 dancers and 30 musicians. For the 2018 season, the company will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

During the stay in Buxton, the visitors will be performing Cinderella, The Snow Maiden and The Nutcracker.

Call the box office for more on 01298 72190.