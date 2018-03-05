Three of the best in Derby Bach Choir’s latest

Derby Bach Choir’s latest concert is to take place at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Conducted by Richard Roddis, the choir will be joined by the Derby Bach Orchestra, led by Derek Williams, for a concert that features Brahms’s German Requiem, Vaughan Williams’s Five Mystical Songs and Butterworth’s A Shropshire Lad: Rhapsody For Orchestra.

The solo singers will be soprano Clare Devine and baritone Greg Skidmore.

Tickets are £20 for reserved seats, £16 unreserved, £5 students and under 16s free, and can be obtained from Foulds, Irongate, or from the Derby Bach Choir website at www.derbybachchoir.com