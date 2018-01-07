Top Cash tribute band to perform at Derby venue

Keep It Cash will perform their tribute to Johnny Cash at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, January 26.

Keep It Cash have performed at top theatres throughout the UK and across Europe. They’ve worked for 20th Century Fox, The National Trust and the BBC. Playing music from the gospel beginnings to the full band sound and finally into the critically acclaimed and ground breaking American recordings, they are acclaimed far and wide.

They were booked by HMV to perform at their stores in London and Dublin for the launch of the Johnny Cash film Walk The Line. They wrote and recorded a theme song for the national chain of Boyes stores that ran on television and radio for over a year. The band’s success is down to the strong vocal likeness of the lead singer which is very difficult to emulate.

The founding members of Keep It Cash have been close friends for many years and lifelong fans of the music and songs of the legendary Johnny Cash. Dave actually met the great man himself in 1991 backstage when he performed to a capacity crowd at Wembley Arena.

The show is a real musical experience with the musicians playing acoustic guitar, lap steel, electric guitar, double bass, drum kit, mandolin and electric bass with harmony vocals.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk