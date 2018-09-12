Top pianist Sergei to give Belper performance

Sergei Podobedov will be performing in a concert at Belper’s Strutt Centre on Saturday, September 22.

He has been described by conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky as “a magnificent pianist who possesses outstanding virtuosic skills combined with true musicality and a refined sense of style.”

Since making his orchestral debut at the age of 12 performing Chopin’s 2nd Piano Concerto, Podobedov has toured throughout the world performing the major concert repertoire, new works and also fully improvised recitals.

Sergei is a graduate of The Moscow Central School of Music, The Tchaikovsky Conservatory andT he Royal College of Music.

For the Belper concert, Sergei will include works by Chopin and Schumann along with a few surprises.

“I’m looking forward to the concert. People in Belper have been very welcoming,” said Sergei. “It will be fun to play in a space as intimate as the hall at Strutts.”

Tickets are available from Oxfam Books, King Street, Belper and online at www.belperartsfestival.org and are priced at £15 for adults and £12 for under 16s.