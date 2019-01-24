Top ten things to do this weekend What will you be doing on this last weekend in January? Here we round up some suggestions: Peak District Artisans are holding an exhibition in the stables at Chatsworth from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Free admission. jpimedia Buy a Photo ELO Experience play at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 25. Tickets 24. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190. other Buy a Photo Dark comedy Caroline's Kitchen is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, January 26. Tickets from 15. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk/carolines-kitchen or call 01332 59 39 39. other Buy a Photo Who's Next play the hits of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby. Advance tickets 10. Go to www.raw.promo.co.uk or buy from venue. Sally Newhouse other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3