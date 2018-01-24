Top tribute act Small Fakers at The Flowerpot

The Small Fakers perform their tribute to The Small Faces at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 3.

After 11 years together, The Small Fakers are established in the top flight of tribute acts. They have built a terrific international reputation for themselves and have played to sell-out audiences in Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, and all over the UK.

They have played the Isle of Wight festival four times since forming, and in 2008, the day after headlining the festival with his fellow Sex Pistols, bass player Glen Matlock joined The Fakers onstage to perform what many people regard at the Small Faces’ ultimate track, their 1966 number one All Or Nothing.

In 2011, the band took the number one album Ogdens Nut Gone Flake NUT GONE FLAKE out on the road, something the Small Faces never managed themselves, for a 16-date tour of the UK. The narration for the tour was provided by Stanley Unwin’s son John, who appeared either on stage with the band or on a video backdrop, alongside projected psychedelic video imagery fitting to the story of the album.

T This year is set to be their most exciting yet, with a host of new Small Faces-related ventures guaranteed to raise their profile even more and win thousands of new fans.

The band is made up of: Matt Bond - vocal and guitar; Dean Rees - Hammond and piano; Dan Taylor - drums; Neil Runalis - bass.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk