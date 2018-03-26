Trailblazers drop in at The Venue

The SugarHill Gang + Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio’s Furious 5 are to strut their stuff as part of a reunion tour at The Venue in Derby on Friday, June 15.

As the age of disco drew to a close, music fans the world over were ready for an injection of freshness.

The year was 1979 and a new urban sound had found its feet on the East Coast of America. In Englewood, New Jersey, a three-piece called SugarHill Gang were soon to become the forefathers of Hip Hop, as the success of their hit single Rapper’s Delight was released, eventually selling eight million copies, taking them global.

Meanwhile, in the projects of South Bronx, legendary turntablist Grandmaster Flash had assembled with The Furious Five, who were simultaneously spreading The Message and liberating dance floors around the world with a new Freedom.

Following Flash’s departure from the group The Furious Five would go on to achieve UK Top 10’s with historic numbers such as White Lines, Step Off and Beat Street.

After years signed to the same label SugarHill, both acts are reunited for one of Hip Hop’s finest moments of the year.

Fans are in store for the biggest old school showdown of the year, as SugarHill Gang’s Hen Dog, Master Gee and Wonder Mike combine forces with Furious Five’s Melle Mel and Scorpio to deliver a double billing, which will have the UK shufflin’ ‘the freak’ all night long.

The Venue is based on Abbey Street, Derby. Doors open at 7.30pm and more information is available at www.livemusicderby.co.uk

Photo by Ian Rook