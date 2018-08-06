Tygers of Pan Tang’s roarsome show at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live

Tygers Of Pan Tang from Whitley Bay were formed in 1978 and emerged with a number of bands such as Iron Maiden, Saxon, Judas Priest and Def Leppard from the

ashes of punk. These bands were labelled as the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal by the music press, writes Kev White

To this day the aforementioned groups are regarded as being very influential in the rock and metal genres.

The Tygers are founder and sole original member Robb Weir (guitars), Gav Gray (drums), Craig Ellis (bass), Micky Crystal (guitars) and Jacopo Mellie (vocals).

I had to smile when the band’s entry music at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live was a snarling tiger going straight into Tiger Feet by Mud.

Right from the opening number, Only The Brave, it was clear that the Tygers meant business and were clearly having as much fun on stage as we were in the crowd.

This was old school rock at its best.

Mellie’s posing and posturing was reminiscent of Ronnie James Dio and Bruce Dickenson and he has a great voice. The between-song banter went down well and he

was great at encouraging the audience to join in. Both Weir and Crystal delivered a

master class in the art of rock guitar playing. Lonely At The Top, Euthanasia, Wild Cat, Glad Rags, Raised On Rock, new single Devil You Know and the classic Suzie Smiled really stood out for me. The encore comprised Hellbound, also stunning versions of Tush and set closer Love Potion No 9. The newer Tyger songs were every bit as good as the classics.

It was a real treat to watch this band play an intimate show. Long may the Tygers Of Pan Tang rock.