Naughty jokes in Hansel and Gretel which is strictly for adults

Saucy exploits and risque jokes abound in an adult panto which is heading for Derbyshire.

The fast-paced farcical show Hansel and Gretel Go Down In The Woods sees the siblings lose their way in the forest where they encounter traditional and not-so-traditional characters.

Produced by The Market Theatre Company, the show will be performed by a cast of three at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on February 8.

Nick Hooton, who plays Hansel and leads the audience participation in the pantomime, said: “The show is packed with naughty jokes and a ton of innuendo. We love playing off the audience and, where we can, getting them involved. It’s always exciting to see the fear in the eyes of the front row when I talk to them at the beginning”.

Pippa Johnson, who plays Gretel and a variety of other characters, said: “Although we like to be rude we never set out to offend with the adult humour and we are certain everyone who attends will have a great night.”

Lauren Osborn, who plays the Wicked Stepmother, comes to this year’s show fresh from her appearance on BBC One’s ‘Altogether Now’ talent show. She said: “This is my third year with the Market Theatre Company Adult Panto and my first on tour, so I am looking forward to seeing how audiences away from our home in Hitchin respond to the show, and I look forward to getting a chance to have some fun with them!”

The show is suitable for viewers aged 18 and above. Tickets £18.70 and £17.70 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk