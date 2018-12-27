New audio trail app guides walkers around fascinating and beautiful places in Derbyshire

Press play and put your screen away. That is how simple the new North East Derbyshire audio trails app is to use.

Available from the App Store and Google Play the app expertly guides you around some of the area’s most interesting and beautiful places to visit.

Learn how one hamlet took its name from a local man’s demise, hear the tale of the church carried away in the night and discover how the coming of the railways changed the course of history and the waterway of the Chesterfield Canal.

The screen-free audio storytelling experience uses your location to automatically play these stories, and many more from the past, and offer directions to each section of the trail. The app also displays route maps with the audio stops highlighted so you can track progress in real time.

Dan Boys from AT Creative who produced the app said, “We recorded some of these audio trails over a decade ago but the website they were hosted on is no longer available. That hasn’t stopped people contacting us to ask where they are so we decided to re-invent them using our own audio tour guide app software.

“For this project I re-walked every route to check for accuracy. After editing the original audio they are now good as new. What’s really special is because the app knows where you are it only tells you things relevant to the place you’re at, and more importantly the wonderful stories we collected remain in the public realm.”

AT Creative are based in Higham and the hamlet features in one of eight trails bundled with the initial version, along with Ashover, Brackenfield, Elmton, Grassmoor, Holymoorside, Linacre Reservoir and Renishaw. A further eight trails are planned for 2019.

Rambler David Blackburn who helped with devising two of the original audio trails said, “The North East Derbyshire audio trails app is a brilliant incentive to get outside and burn off some of the festive excess. For less than the price of a pint of beer you get some excellent walks and hear about some of the wonderful cultural, industrial and natural heritage we have on our doorstep.”

Dan added: “We would welcome working with other organisations to enhance this app, or develop similar schemes in other areas of Derbyshire. Funding for heritage and tourism projects is currently available from the Heritage Lottery Fund and LEADER, to name just two, and we have a great track record creating engaging digital visitor experiences.”

The North East Derbyshire audio trails app is available for just £2.99 until the end of January. Download this great value and well researched iOS and Android app by searching for ‘NE Derbys audio trails’ on the App Store or Google Play, or visit at-creative.co.uk/north-east-derbyshire-audio-trails-app.