Wintry weather has forced the rescheduling of The Kast Off Kinks concert in Chesterfield which was due to take place on Friday, March 2.

The show has been moved to Thursday, April 12, at the Winding Wheel.

Customers who have booked should retain their tickets as they will be valid for entry on the new date.

If you have any further questions, contact the box office on 01246 345 222 or email: box.office@chesterfield.gov.uk