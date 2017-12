The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will ring in the New Year at Buxton Opera House.

Favourite music from opera, operetta, Gilbert and Sullivan and more will feature in the New Year’s Eve Gala Concert which will be conducted by Antony Kraus, Mark Langley will be on hand to jolly the party along with witty quips and verse. Tickets £21-£41. To book, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk