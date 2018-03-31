Nichola McAuliffe stars in Dickens play in Derbyshire

Oliver Award-winning actress Nichola McAuliffe plays the iconic role of Miss Haversham in Great Expectations which tours to Buxton next week.

Nichola is best-known for her role in the long-running series, Surgical Spirits, the films Tomorrow Never Dies and Chéri and her many stage appearances including Kiss Me Kate for the RSC, the Night of the Iguana in the West End and Alan Bennett’s The Lady in the Van.

Great Expectations is a classic tale of self-improvement and social class, containing some of Charles Dickens’ most vivid scenes and memorable characters.

Following a terrifying encounter with an escaped convict, young Pip is given an unexpected chance to better himself by visiting the reclusive and mysterious Miss Havisham. In the decaying grandeur of her house, Pip falls in love with Estella and helped by an anonymous benefactor, he moves to the bustling city to pursue his dream of winning Estella’s heart and of becoming part of the educated elite.

This presentation by Tilted Wig Productions will be staged at Buxton Opera House from Tuesday, April 3, to Saturday, April 7, Tickets are priced at £22-£26. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk