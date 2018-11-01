Olivier Award nominee Linzi Hateley takes centre stage in Blood Brothers tour

Olivier Award nominated actress Linzi Hateley is starring in Blood Brothers, which is touring to Derbyshire this month.

She plays Mrs Johnstone, the struggling mum who is forced to give away one of her twin boys to give them both a better future. The twins are reunited years later, with fateful consequences.

Linzi said: “Mrs Johnstone is an iconic role that I’ve always secretly dreamed of playing. I’m thrilled to finally get the chance to fulfil a dream - and to perform it to audiences right across our country.”

The score includes such memorable songs as A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

Blood Brothers runs at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, from November 13 to 17 and is suitable for 12 years upwards.

Linzi received an Olivier Award nomination for her role as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London.