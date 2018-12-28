Opera star Yvonne Howard returns to Buxton to sing in Kinder Adult Chorus concert

An internationally famous opera singer, who has been associated with Buxton Opera House for nearly 40 years, is looking forward to singing there again in January as a soloist with the Kinder Adult Chorus.

Yvonne Howard, who has performed in operas all over the world, first sang at Buxton in 1979. That debut concert promoted the Buxton Opera Festival, which was the anchor event behind the regeneration and relaunch of the Opera House in that same year. She said: “My association with the Opera House goes back decades to when I was still a student at the Royal Northern College of Music. I have a loyalty and a love for Buxton, the Festival, the Kinder Choirs and its founder-director Joyce Ellis, as well as the many dear friends I have made through my times there.”

Yvonne, who comes from Stafford, added: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Buxton. It’s going to be quite a celebration with many members of my family coming to watch me, as I’ll be back singing virtually on home territory.”

Mezzo soprano Yvonne, will be joined by another international opera star, Aoife Miskelly (soprano), at the concert on Sunday, January 13, at 4pm. Together with the choir they will sing Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and ‘Magnificat’ as well as ‘The Coronation Anthems’ by Handel, which includes the well-known and much loved chorus, ‘Zadok the Priest’.

Joyce Ellis, who started The Kinder Choirs, initially for children, but most recently launched the 100-strong Kinder Adult Chorus, said: “Yvonne has been a tremendous supporter of ours. It’s fantastic to have her back singing with us. It’s going to be a really memorable concert with two outstanding soloists gracing the stage performing some truly glorious choral music.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the box office, tel. 01298 72190.