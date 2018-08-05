Outdoor screenings of Bridget Jones’s Baby and The Greatest Showman

Fancy watching two great films under the stars and helping to raise money for a good cause?

Bridget Jones’s Baby amd The Greatest Showman will be screened at Ashgate Hospicecare Meadow in Chesterfield this month.

Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth star in Bridget Jones’s Baby, the latest chapter of the world’s favourite singleton. Catch the show on August 10.

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron are the big names in The Greatest Showman which tells the story of P.T. Barnum and his ventures into show business in the 1800s. This film will be aired on August 11.

Gates open at 7.30pm and the films start at 9pm. Suggested donation £10.