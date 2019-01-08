Paradise Island launches UK’s first Augmented Reality golf experience in Derbyshire

Adventure golf fans in Derbyshire are some of the first in the UK to use Augmented Reality (AR) in their game.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf, which has a base in Derby, has launched an app to give players a whole new dimension.

By simply scanning their phones over triggers positioned around the venue’s 36 holes, players will now be transported to a new world with talking Easter Island Heads and Aztec Warrior putting tips.

This is the first time AR has been used in an adventure golf setting, with special hazard effects including: treacherous lava pits, snakes and scorpions to make the experience even more exciting.

In addition, golfers can enlist the support of Team Trouble, a crew of four AR characters to help distract their fellow golfing opponents. They can choose from; Cheeky Monkey, Holey Moley, Poopy Parrot and Funky Frog who each have their own methods of distraction - from banana throwing to disco dancing.

Each of these elements has been designed to be snapped and filmed and are easily shared on social media via the in-app function. Selfie-loving golfers are also given the chance to receive an AR makeover and transform into a cheeky chimp using the app.

Craig Nichol, marketing manager of Paradise Island Adventure Golf, said: “We are one of Derby’s most popular family locations, but we know it is always about pushing the boundaries and bringing something new.

“As well as all the fun animal and special effect features, the app includes an interactive scorecard, a winner’s podium which transports players through an active volcano, a booking function and a loyalty card.

“It should really appeal to the young digital-savvy audience and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying this groundbreaking new way of playing the game.”

The app was designed by Glasgow-based Fore Digital and is free to download on Apple and Android. Paradise Island Adventure Golf offers a great day out for families, friends, couples and groups. Adventure golfers can choose from one two 18-hole courses, each of which are compatible with the new AR technology.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf is the UK’s leading indoor adventure golf provider with sites in Manchester, Chester, Derby, Sheffield, Livingston and Glasgow.

To download the app, visit www.paradiseislandgolf.com/get-the-app.