Paul Sinha chases the laughs at Matlock Bath

International stand-up comic and qualified GP Paul Sinha has proved over many years that laughter is the best medicine.

Best known as one of the chasers of multi award-winning quiz show The Chase, he has stacked up a slew of broadcasting credits including 7 Day Sunday, Just A Minute and Loose Ends.

Renowned as a wonderfully witty stand-up with a memorable turn of phrase, Paul will preview new material from his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival Show when he performs at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, on Wednesday, June 13.

He will be supported by award-winning Jack Gleadow who uses sounds, stories, jokes and a scooter to entertain his audience. Jack’s credits include Leicester Mercury Comedain Of The Year, Amused Moose National New Comic winner, Great Yorkshire Fringe Comedian of the Year, Hull Comedian of the Year, Comedy Cellar Award Winner. He has also supported Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffiths on his UK tour.

Completing the bill is Tom King, who won Chesterfield’s Crooked Smile award.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, will be compered by Anthony J. Brown. He is a Jongleurs/Metro ‘Stand & Deliver’ Award winner and former BBC New Comedy Award runner-up and a regular contributor to Radio 2’s The Arthur Smith Lectures. Anthony’s TV appearances include Phoenix Nights and The Stand Up Show.

Tickets £10 (advance) or £12 on door, available from The Fishpond bar or call 01629 55006.