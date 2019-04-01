Peak District cave to be transformed into pop-up cinema for underground film screenings

Movie-goers are being invited to experience the ‘ultimate cinematic experience’ in the Peak District this summer - a film screening inside a cave!

Following on from nine sell-out events, pop-up cinema The Village Screen is returning to the famous Castleton show cavern - nicknamed The Devil’s Arse - to reel off 15 underground screenings of classic flicks.

The Sheffield-based creative events production company specialises in ‘pushing the boundaries of cinema’ by showcasing classic films in jaw-dropping and quirky locations - ranging from a swimming pool and monastery to the wooded grounds of a hotel.

A spokesperson for The Village Screen said: “Peak Cavern is one of the most unique and beautiful venues we work in and we are excited to be returning in 2019 for 15 very special dates.

“We will be transforming the cave into a stunning cinema experience across June, August, September and October and audiences will be able to choose from classics such as Jurassic Park, The Lost Boys, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Descent and more.”

The first two screenings of 2019 at Peak Cavern, of The Lost Boys on May 31 and Bohemian Rhapsody on June 1, are already sold out and a waiting list is in operation.

Tickets are on sale for other blockbusters in the summer programme, including Jurassic Park on June 2, The Descent on June 7, Batman Returns on June 8 and Raiders of the Lost Ark on June 9.

Details of the screenings for nine more dates have yet to be announced.

Audiences at The Village Screen events are seated on comfy chairs inside the cavern - with a sofa option for those movie-goers seeking a more VIP experience.

Outside, the car park at Peak Cavern will be transformed into a street food haven, with stalls selling cuisine from some of the UK’s most talented food traders. There will also be bar facilities and live music.

To purchase tickets, visit www.thevillagegreenevents.co/upcomingevents.