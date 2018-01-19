Private Lives tours to Derby Theatre

A major new touring production of Noel Coward’s sparkling satire, Private Lives, is heading for Derbyshire.

Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, the comedy will be presented by London Classic Theatre at Derby Theatre from January 30 to February 3.

Two newly=married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda. Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newly-weds prepare for the evening ahead, But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites with spectacular consequences. Tickets are priced from £15.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Pictured is Olivia Beardsley who plays Siby. Photo by Sheila Burnett