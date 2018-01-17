Search

Public invited to see stars at Chesterfield observatory

Orion Nebula. Photo by Pixabay.
Chesterfield Astronomical Society will host an open evening at the town’s Barnett Observatory.

Weather permitting on Saturday, January 20, people will be able to view the Orion Nebula - a cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming around 1,300 light years away from Earth - through the observatory’s large telescope.

The observatory, on Hastings Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, will be open to the public from 8pm.

Admission £3, children free when accompanied by adult. Go to www.chesterfield-as-org-uk