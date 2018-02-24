Recipe: Chocolate Hazlenut and Peanut Butter Bars

You may find it funny or hard to believe that I still have chocolate left over from Christmas and now with Valentine’s adding to that, there seems to be a bit of a chocolate stash.

I wanted to create a recipe to use up all those odds and ends into something that I would be excited to eat and crumbling up a few Ferrero Rochers certainly makes for a truly wonderful, gooey, nutty, chocolatey treat.

Chocolate Hazelnut and Peanut Butter Bars

(Vegan Option)

Makes 8 bars

Ingredients

For the base crust: 160g oats, 50g cocoa powder (cacao powder if vegan), 190g peanut butter (make sure to check if vegan), 150g honey [maple syrup if vegan], 6-8 tbsp water

For the peanut butter layer: 3 large bananas (325g), 65g peanut butter For the topping: 100g Ferreo Rochers, 25g white chocolate (If vegan sub. for vegan chocolate of your choice]

Method

Line and grease an 8x10ins high sided rectangular baking tin. Preheat oven to 180°C/gas 4. To make the oat flour, blitz the oats to a fine powder in a food processor. Decant into a mixing bowl and add the cocoa. Put the peanut butter into a separate microwaveable bowl and heat in microwave for about 30 seconds to make it more pourable. Add to oat bowl with the honey and enough water to make a sticky dough. Pour oat mixture into in and press down so that the base is completely covered and evenly distributed. Peel the bananas and add to a blender with the peanut butter. Blitz until smooth. Pour onto the base crust.

Chop the chocolate and scatter over peanut butter layer. Lightly press the chocolate down with your hands until submerged.

Bake the bars for 35-40 minutes. Leave to cool in the tin and then transfer to the fridge and leave overnight. The following day or at least 6 hours later, slice into eight bars. Keep leftovers in air-tight container in the fridge.

