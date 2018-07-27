Recipe: Shallot, cherry tomato and mascarpone pizza

Perfect for a supper with friends, easy and quick to make; the shallots can be prepared ahead of time and everything simply thrown together at the last minute.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

12 shallots, peeled and halved

1 tbsp olive oil

1 ready-made pizza base or use flatbreads

100g mascarpone cheese

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

25g Godminster cheddar cheese, grated

Rocket leaves, to serve

Method

Pre heat oven 200c/ 180c fan/ Gas 6. Place the shallots in a frying pan, add the olive oil and cook gently until softened and beginning to brown, approximtely 10-15 mins, cool a little.

Spread the pizza base with the mascarpone cheese, top with the shallots, cherry tomatoes and the grated cheese.

Cook for 10-15 minutes until golden and melting, serve straight from the oven sprinkled with rocket.

Recipe courtesy of www.ukshallot.com