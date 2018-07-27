Recipe: Shallot, cherry tomato and mascarpone pizza

Perfect for a supper with friends, easy and quick to make; the shallots can be prepared ahead of time and everything simply thrown together at the last minute.
Serves: 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10-15 minutes
Ingredients
12 shallots, peeled and halved
1 tbsp olive oil
1 ready-made pizza base or use flatbreads
100g mascarpone cheese
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
25g Godminster cheddar cheese, grated
Rocket leaves, to serve
Method
Pre heat oven 200c/ 180c fan/ Gas 6. Place the shallots in a frying pan, add the olive oil and cook gently until softened and beginning to brown, approximtely 10-15 mins, cool a little.
Spread the pizza base with the mascarpone cheese, top with the shallots, cherry tomatoes and the grated cheese.
Cook for 10-15 minutes until golden and melting, serve straight from the oven sprinkled with rocket.
Recipe courtesy of www.ukshallot.com