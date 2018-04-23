Recipe: Sweet potato topped with ricotta, celery and radish

A baked sweet potato provides a source of slow release energy.

Topped with light and creamy ricotta, crunchy veg and seeds, this is a deliciously healthy and satisfying midweek meal which is simple to make.

Serves: 1

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 sweet potato

Drizzle of olive oil

1 tbsp ricotta

1 stick celery, sliced

3 radishes, sliced

2 small tomatoes, quartered

1 tbsp pumpkin and sunflower seeds

Method

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Scrub the potato well and wipe a little oil over the surface.

Cook in the oven for 30-40 minutes (depending on the size of the potato), until soft all the

way through.

Once cooked, take the potato out of the oven and set aside to cool a little. While the potato

is cooling season the ricotta and slice the vegetables.

Toast the seeds in a dry frying pan until they start to pop.

When the potato is cool enough to handle, make a deep slit lengthways and prise open.

Season inside the potato and carefully mash the potato flesh. Dollop the ricotta on top then

top with the vegetables, season again and scatter with seeds.